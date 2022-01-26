Left Menu

Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured

"We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene. "We don't know what caused it yet, there is extended material damage, and a fire started," a fire brigade official told Skai TV.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:42 IST
Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

One person was injured and several buildings were damaged by an explosion in central Athens that led to a fire early on Wednesday, officials and witnesses said. One person has suffered burns and has been transferred to hospital, the head of workers at the National Center for Emergency Care, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, told Skai TV.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, a fire brigade official said. "We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene.

"We don't know what caused it yet, there is extended material damage, and a fire started," a fire brigade official told Skai TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022