India's strength in traditional textile, natural fibres displayed at R-Day parade

India's strength in traditional textile and natural fibers was showcased by the Ministry of Textiles through its tableau at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

The ministry's tableau, portraying a traditional weaving shuttle in the form of a space shuttle, attempted to take the viewers through India's journey from the evolution of traditional textiles to futuristic technical textiles.

The tableau also had charkhas, a loom, cotton balls, and silk cocoon on its top portraying fiber to yarn conversion. The rear part of the tableau had colored yarns which are converted into fabric by looms and turned into different traditional apparel. A weaver on board the tableau was seen weaving a beautiful yarn-dyed fabric in the handloom.

The tableau also displayed the ministry's 'India size' project to develop a comprehensive body size chart for the Indian population.

