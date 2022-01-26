Left Menu

Gujarat: 3.2 magnitude tremor hits Valsad district; no casualty

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:41 IST
A 3.2 magnitude tremor was experienced in Valsad district of south Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon, said the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), but no casualty or damage to property was reported.

The minor earthquake had its epicentre around 46 km East-North East from Valsad and occurred at 12:46 pm at a depth of 9 km, the ISR said in an update on its website.

A district administration official said no loss of life or damage to property was reported due to the tremor.

It may be recalled that it was on the same date in 2001 that Gujarat was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch district.

The quake had killed 13,800 people and injured another 1.67 lakh, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

