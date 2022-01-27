Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO launches mass housing scheme in Navi Mumbai

Of the 5,730 tenements, 1,524 are available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the economically weaker sections and the remaining 4,206 are for people from the general category.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:28 IST
Maha: CIDCO launches mass housing scheme in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a mass housing scheme of 5,730 tenements in Taloja node of Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

In a video message ahead of the launch on Wednesday, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said the CIDCO housing scheme was gaining popularity due to its quality construction, affordable rates and transparent online processing.

Online applications and registrations for the mass housing scheme opened on Wednesday, the official said. Under the scheme, 5,730 tenements have been made available at Taloja node for people from the economically weaker sections (EWS) and general category citizens, he said. Of the 5,730 tenements, 1,524 are available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the economically weaker sections and the remaining 4,206 are for people from the general category. The EWS applicants are eligible for a grant of Rs. 2.5 lakh, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022