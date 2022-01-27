Pace, scale of climate finance, tech support from dev nations not matching global aspiration: Govt

The current pace and scale of climate finance and technology support from developed countries are not matching the global aspiration to combat climate change, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual ministerial meeting of Major Economies Forum (MEF), hosted by US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry, the minister called for action and implementation of climate commitments and reiterated India's commitments to the ambitious targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th climate summit held in Glasgow, UK, last year.

Modi had announced ambitious targets in the form of five nectar elements ''Panchamrit'', including the ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil energy, at the COP26.

Yadav noted that India has embarked upon one of the most ambitious energy transition programmes in the world and said, ''The current pace and scale of climate finance and technology support from developed countries are not matching the global aspiration to combat climate change and there is a need for upscaling the delivery and targets of implementation support, including finance and technologies.'' The minister expressed his appreciation for the collective efforts of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for the outcomes of COP26, especially on the outstanding matters related to the Paris Agreement Rule Book, and called for the continued commitment to keep the momentum of climate action in 2022, including in COP27, and work together to further pursue the efforts building on the COP26 outcomes.

Shortly after the meeting, Yadav tweeted, ''Joined US @ClimateEnvoy Mr @JohnKerry and other leaders at the Major Economies Forum meet to reflect on the outcomes of COP26 and the way forward to accelerate climate actions.'' ''Reiterated the call of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi at COP26 to the world community to embrace the mantra of LIFE- Lifestyle for Environment to effectively combat climate change.

Also, emphasised on accelerated actions and commitments post COP26, especially in areas of climate finance and technology transfer, to support developing countries, he tweeted.

During the meet, Yadav emphasised on the prime minister's call at COP26 to embrace the mantra of LIFE for the mass movement on sustainable lifestyles as it will help the global community to accelerate climate actions and to bridge the gaps in global climate resilient transition.

''Further, multilateralism and its rules-based order should be honoured by all without resorting to unilateral measures which would harm other countries,'' said Yadav while emphasising that the principles and provisions of UNFCCC, including equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, should continue to be the guiding pillars of global efforts to combat climate change. At COP26, Modi had presented an ambitious agenda for India's contribution to the global efforts to combat climate change.

His vision of Panchamrit or five nectar elements involves installation of 500 GW non- fossil energy capacity by 2030, reduction in emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent over 2005 levels, 50 per cent electric installed capacity coming from non-fossil sources by 2030, reduction in carbon emissions by 1 billion tons till 2030 and that India will become net-zero by 2070.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)