Candidates for school teacher's job protest

However this could not be confirmed.Why is the chief minister silent about our recruitment

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:01 IST
Around 20 women school service commission candidates were taken into preventive custody on Thursday during a protest against alleged delay in their recruitment at Hazra crossing in south Kolkata.

A Kolkata Police officer said the women were blocking part of SP Mukherjee Road-Hazra Road crossing at around 9 pm and were taken to custody.

The place was less than 1 km from the Harish Chatterjee Street residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee which is a high security zone where no agitation is allowed.

One of the agitating women said they had plans to go to the residence of the chief minister but were stopped by the cops as they assembled at Hazra.

One of the protestors Rikta Moulik said despite applying several years back, they were yet to be called for interviews.

While Moulik said one of them fell ill during the scuffle and was taken to hospital. However this could not be confirmed.

''Why is the chief minister silent about our recruitment? Hundreds of us are waiting to be called for interviews. She had given a promise to us way back in 2013-14,'' Moulik said.

