Mamata likely to hold state-level admin review meet on Feb 3

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a state-level administrative meeting here on February 3 to review work of various departments and progress of development projects, a senior official said on Thursday.

The proposed review meeting is likely to be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, he said.

Senior officials including secretaries of all departments, district magistrates, superintendents of police and police commissioners have been asked to attend the meeting, he added.

