Left Menu

Mamata likely to hold state-level admin review meet on Feb 3

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:36 IST
Mamata likely to hold state-level admin review meet on Feb 3
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a state-level administrative meeting here on February 3 to review work of various departments and progress of development projects, a senior official said on Thursday.

The proposed review meeting is likely to be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, he said.

Senior officials including secretaries of all departments, district magistrates, superintendents of police and police commissioners have been asked to attend the meeting, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022