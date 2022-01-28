Nomination for urban local body polls begins

The nomination process began here on Friday for the urban local body polls scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu next month, an official said.

The State Election Commission had announced on Wednesday that elections to the urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu would be held in a single phase on February 19.

In the upcoming polls, 60 councillor seats in Erode Municipal Corporation, 102 in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Punjai Puliampatty and Sathyamangalam municipalities and 735 posts across 42 town panchayats in the district are set to be contested and nominations commenced on Friday, Erode District Collector H Krishna Unni said.

Till 2 pm, no nomination was filed. The candidates may file their nominations till February 4, which is the last date for nominations, he said.

After conducting a meeting with officials, the Collector said the nominations will be accepted at 52 places in the district, including six for the Erode Municipal Corporation.

