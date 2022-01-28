Left Menu

Nomination for urban local body polls begins

PTI | Erode | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:34 IST
Nomination for urban local body polls begins
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nomination process began here on Friday for the urban local body polls scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu next month, an official said.

The State Election Commission had announced on Wednesday that elections to the urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu would be held in a single phase on February 19.

In the upcoming polls, 60 councillor seats in Erode Municipal Corporation, 102 in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Punjai Puliampatty and Sathyamangalam municipalities and 735 posts across 42 town panchayats in the district are set to be contested and nominations commenced on Friday, Erode District Collector H Krishna Unni said.

Till 2 pm, no nomination was filed. The candidates may file their nominations till February 4, which is the last date for nominations, he said.

After conducting a meeting with officials, the Collector said the nominations will be accepted at 52 places in the district, including six for the Erode Municipal Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022