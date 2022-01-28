Left Menu

Parts of Odisha likely to be in grip of cold wave: IMD

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Winter chill is set to return to Odisha and some districts are likely to be in the grip of a cold wave, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Minimum temperatures will be 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal in many places in the next three days as northwesterly dry and cold winds are entering the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

The weatherman forecast cold wave conditions in some areas of Kandhamal, Nuapada, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul and Keonjhar districts till Sunday morning.

Cold wave conditions may prevail in a few places in Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur and Kalahandi for a 24-hour period till Monday morning, it said.

At least 12 weather stations logged minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius as the mercury fell below normal in many places across the state on Friday.

Daringbadi hill station recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, while the mercury plunged by 5.4 degrees Celsius below normal to settle at 9.6 in Angul.

Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum of 12.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, and it was 13.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

