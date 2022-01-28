TN: Poisonous viper slithers out of house after owner shouts at it

A video has gone viral of a poisonous snake going back without entering a house here after the owner shouted at it to not come inside.

As the Russel's viper tried to enter a house around 6 pm on Thursday in Thudiyalur area on the outskirts of the city, house owner Kanagaraj shouted in Tamil at the four-feet long snake, ''Do not come here. Return to the jungle itself.'' The viper ''obeyed'' to the demand and wriggled out of the premises into a pond.

Upon receiving information, forest department officials arrived at the scene and caught it. The snake was later released into the jungle.

