Delhi govt okays streetscaping of sample road stretch near Model Town

The Delhi government has provided administrative approval and estimate sanction for the streetscaping of a 900-metre sample stretch of road near Mukund Pur Chowk in north Delhi, according to a circular.

The stretch near Mukund Pur is one of the nine sample stretches that are to be redeveloped and beautified across the city as part of Delhi government's streetscaping project that aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540 km roads across Delhi.

Officials said on Saturday that since the approval has been granted by the government, the streetscaping and beautification work of the sample stretch, measuring 900 metres, of Road No 51 from MCD Colony to Mukund Pur Chowk is likely to begin soon.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the government has approved an estimate of Rs 19.52 crore for the redevelopment of the sample stretch.

This sample stretch is part of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ambitious ''Redesigning and beautification of roads on European standards'' project.

''…in pursuance to the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief, PWD titled 'streetscaping of 900 metres of Road 51 MCD Colony to Mukund Pur Chowk to make it Model Stretch of streetscaping project' with an estimated cost of Rs 19.52 crore … I have been directed to convey the Administrative Approval & Expenditure Sanction of Competent Authority for carrying out the above work,'' PWD Deputy Secretary (Works) said in the notice.

Last week the government had also provided estimate sanction and administrative approval for a 675-metre sample stretch on Rohtak Road (NH-10) near Tikri Border in west Delhi and a 550-metre stretch of Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhi.

PWD officials said that redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road stretch.

The official said that the project entails strengthening of road, enhancing its aesthetics and introducing user facilities like kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the road side.

The PWD official said the stretch will be made pedestrian and cyclists friendly with the help of dedicated cycle tracks and wide footpaths.

