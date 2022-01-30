Rajasthan: Leopard rescued from residential colony in Jaipur

A leopard was rescued from a residential area here on Sunday, officials said.

Panic gripped the NRI colony in Jagatpura area of the city after locals spotted the leopard on Saturday night, they said.

The residents informed the forest department following which a team rushed to the spot and tracked the animal.

"The leopard could not be tranquillised last night. He kept moving around and was tranquillised in an open area of a house today," a forest department official said.

Jagatpura is close to Jhalana forest area, which is famous for its leopard safaris.

