Hardcore Maoist arrested in Jharkhand's Garhwa

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A hardcore Maoist was arrested along with arms and ammunition from Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Monday.

Sushil Kumar Ram alias Ritesh Ji alias Nitesh Ji, a close associate of top Maoist Prashant Bose, was arrested from Nau Bhilma village in Kandi police station area on Sunday, they said.

Sushil was involved in the infamous incident of 2013 in Latehar district, in which Naxalites had surgically inserted a bomb into the body of a CRPF jawan killed in an ambush, police said.

About a dozen cases are registered against him in Latehar and Garhwa districts, they said. The owner of the house where he was staying was also arrested, they added.

The owner of the house, Dasrath Ram, was also a supporter of CPI(Maoist), Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said.

A country-made pistol, 16 live cartridges, two guns, four camouflage trousers and five camouflage caps, a motorcycle and Rs 14,000 in cash were seized from them, police said.

Sushil, the self-styled supremo of Bharatiya Public Communist Party, had allegedly torched vehicles of a road construction company in Dhurki police station area in July last year. He had also kidnapped the site engineer, the officer said.

