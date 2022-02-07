Left Menu

Three climbers found dead near Greek ski resort of Kalavryta

Three mountain climbers were found dead on Sunday evening near the popular ski resort of Kalavryta in Greece, the fire service said. Authorities are investigating whether they were killed by an avalanche, the Athens News Agency said. Climbing and skiing accidents are not uncommon in Greece but this is the worst incident recorded this season.

Three climbers found dead near Greek ski resort of Kalavryta
Three mountain climbers were found dead on Sunday evening near the popular ski resort of Kalavryta in Greece, the fire service said. The three Greek men, aged 40, 49 and 56 according to the Athens News Agency, had been missing since Saturday. They had left Kalavryta in the morning to climb the 2,355 metre high Mount Helmos.

At least 22 firefighters assisted by helicopters searched for hours on Sunday. The men's bodies were found after some of their belongings were spotted in the snow from a helicopter. Authorities are investigating whether they were killed by an avalanche, the Athens News Agency said.

Climbing and skiing accidents are not uncommon in Greece but this is the worst incident recorded this season.

