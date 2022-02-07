Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. climate envoy Kerry names Rick Duke as deputy

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has nominated one of his senior advisors, Rick Duke - the architect behind an international deal last year to reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas methane - to be his deputy. In a statement to Reuters, Kerry said Duke will play a leading role in implementing U.S. commitments under the Glasgow Climate Pact and encourage other governments to implement emission reduction targets for 2030 that align with the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 C.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:37 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. climate envoy Kerry names Rick Duke as deputy

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has nominated one of his senior advisors, Rick Duke - the architect behind an international deal last year to reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas methane - to be his deputy.

In a statement to Reuters, Kerry said Duke will play a leading role in implementing U.S. commitments under the Glasgow Climate Pact and encourage other governments to implement emission reduction targets for 2030 that align with the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 C. "Rick's strategic vision has played a critical role in the last two decades of U.S. climate efforts," Kerry said.

Duke previously served as a special adviser on climate change to former President Barack Obama and as a fellow at the Brookings Institution think-tank. He will join fellow deputy special envoy on climate change Sue Biniaz to lead U.S. international climate policy in 2022, replacing Jonathan Pershing, who resigned from the post last month. As Kerry's advisor, Duke played a lead role in forming last year's Global Methane Pledge https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/us-eu-make-diplomatic-push-cut-planet-warming-methane-emissions-documents-2021-09-14 with the European Union, a voluntary global partnership aimed at slashing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels. Over 100 countries have signed up.

He also helped craft the U.S. climate strategy to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and led U.S. efforts to sign the United States on to the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to tackle hydrofluorocarbons, ozone-depleting substances used in refrigeration. Pershing will return to his previous job managing the Hewlett Foundation’s climate programs in California. He told the New York Times last month he had only planned to stay at the State Department for a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022