U.S. Trade Deficit Surges: Impact of AI Investment on Economic Growth

The U.S. trade deficit expanded significantly in November, driven by a boom in capital goods imports linked to artificial intelligence investments. The deficit reached $56.8 billion, marking the largest increase since 1992. This development may lead economists to adjust their growth predictions for the fourth quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:15 IST
The U.S. trade deficit experienced its most substantial increase in nearly 34 years this November, primarily due to a surge in capital goods imports, likely influenced by rising investments in artificial intelligence. According to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau, the trade gap widened by 94.6% to $56.8 billion.

This percentage change, the highest since March 1992, defied economists' forecasts that anticipated a rise to only $40.5 billion. The U.S. government shutdown delayed the report, which revealed that imports had increased by 5.0% to $348.9 billion. Notably, imports of computers, semiconductors, and consumer goods saw record highs, despite a decline in computer accessories.

Meanwhile, exports declined by 3.6% to $292.1 billion, with the goods trade deficit swelling to $86.9 billion. As economists reassess GDP growth projections for the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates a 5.4% annualized growth rate, though big banks like Goldman Sachs predict a more conservative pace below 3.0%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

