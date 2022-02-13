Left Menu

Hospitals with 200 beds in every Haryana district soon: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government will set up hospitals with a capacity of 200 beds each in every district of the state to provide better and affordable health care to its citizens.He was speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed 500-bed hospital for Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC beneficiaries at Manesar here.The labour force constitutes a large section of the society and it plays a significant role in development, especially in construction works.

He was speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed 500-bed hospital for Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries at Manesar here.

The labour force constitutes a large section of the society and it plays a significant role in development, especially in construction works. A healthy labour force is a sign of development of industries, Khattar said. More than 50 lakh labourers in Haryana are registered on the government's Shram Shakti Portal while 25 lakh people are registered with the labour department, he said. The hospital will be built on 8 acres at IMT Manesar at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, he said, adding a nursing college in 5 acres will also be set up.

Currently, the state has two hospitals with 500 beds -- PGI Rohtak and Nalhad Medical College -- and a hospital with at least 600 beds in Badsa.

