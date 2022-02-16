Left Menu

Suspected Maoists kill tribal man suspecting him to be police informer

A tribal man was killed in Odishas Kandhamal district by suspected Maoists on the suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Tuesday.Around 10 armed Naxals had allegedly dragged Kapil Majhi out of his house at a village in Belghar block on Monday night.

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 16-02-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:31 IST
Suspected Maoists kill tribal man suspecting him to be police informer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man was killed in Odisha's Kandhamal district by suspected Maoists on the suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Tuesday.

Around 10 armed Naxals had allegedly dragged Kapil Majhi out of his house at a village in Belghar block on Monday night. They took the 32-year-old to a nearby place and slit his throat, police said.

The villagers found the body lying in a pool of blood in the morning. The Maoists killed the man suspecting him to be a police informer, Balliguda Sub-divisional Police Officer R Raghavendra Reddy said.

Last week, the ultras, said to be from the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division, had set fire to excavators that belonged to a construction firm, which was executing a road project at a village in Phiringia.

Maoist banners and posters have surfaced in several villages during the past fortnight, appealing to people to boycott the panchayat elections which will begin on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022