India committed to recovering species to restore ecosystem: Bhupender Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:05 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India is committed to recovering species for ecosystem restoration, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Yadav, who is in Nairobi to attend the special session of the 5th United Nations Environment Assembly, also said India is mindful of the problems that threaten the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

This year, World Wildlife Day is being celebrated with the theme 'Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration'.

''As we mark World Wildlife Day 2022 today and celebrate the incredible biodiversity of our planet, India remains mindful of the problems that threaten the delicate balance of our ecosystem.

''We are committed to recovering key species for ecosystem restoration,'' Yadav tweeted.

On December 20, 2013, at its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 3, the day of signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in 1973, as UN World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's wild animals and plants.

