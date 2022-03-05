Sonowal reviews tourist jetty, river front development projects in Assam

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed tourist jetty and riverfront development projects near Bogibeel Bridge in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra river is the country's longest rail-cum-road bridge. The projects are being implemented under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity and carried out by the Union government and North East Frontier Railway, according to a release issued by the Union minister's office.

The review is a follow-up to the one held by Sonowal on November 22, last year. During Saturday's visit, the Union minister met with officials and stakeholders to review the progress and urged timely completion of the projects.

A major river port in colonial times, Dibrugarh was an important contributor to India's economic growth.

The projects to develop the site around Bogibeel Bridge are important steps to make Dibrugarh a major river port of the country.

The projects will improve the connectivity of Dibrugarh via waterways, open employment avenues, and provide global market access to residents of the region, the release added.

Asia's second-longest rail-cum-road bridge, the 4.9 km long Bogibeel bridge connects the south bank of the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh with Silapathar in Dhemaji bordering Arunachal Pradesh. The structure was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2018.

