Mercury soars in parts of Rajasthan; heatwave likely on March 16, 17

Updated: 13-03-2022
The mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with the day temperature in most places settling above 33 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Barmer was the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in most other parts of the state was recorded between 33.8 degrees Celsius and 39.3 degrees Celsius.

A meteorological department spokesperson said the maximum temperature in the state is likely to increase by two to three notches in the coming days. On March 16 and 17, there is a possibility of heatwave at some places in south-west Rajasthan.

Night temperatures in the state have also gone up, he said.

On Saturday, Barmer recorded a night temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 22.2 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 21.3 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 19.9 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 19.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 19.1 degrees Celsius and Tonk 19 degrees Celsius.

