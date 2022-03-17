Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southern Iran – GFZ

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude struck near southern Iran early on Thursday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said

