Dr. Sunildatta Chaudhari Awarded Savali Samman by the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, for His Exemplary Work

People from diverse sectors facilitated recently by Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari for their model work done towards social developments Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated the personalities who have carved their own niche and remarkable social presence in the country and honored them with the ‘MaharashtrachiSavali’ – Shadow of Maharashtra award organized by Pallavi Foundation and SwamirajPrakashan at Mumbai.

Dr. Sunildatta Chaudhari once again has proved his mark with this award for his exemplary social presence during the Covid-19 war. He provided health care support to the Covid patients and people at large across Maharashtra. He endeavours to bring an environment for tribal women that are smoother from the hassles of day-to-day life by helping them with much-required livelihood support. Dr. Chaudhari’s contributions to society and his determination to walk the extra mile have made him stand out as the man to be looked upon for years to come.

Dr. Chaudhari, a dynamic all-rounder, who has proven his calibre in various walks of life, is a doctor by profession and practitioner of Homeopathy currently residing in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Dr. Sunildatta Chaudhari has a Medical Degree LCEH from DS Homeopathic Medical College and from 1982 to 1985; he has worked with specialists from almost all faculty of medicine various branches like, Medicine, Surgery, Paediatric, Psychiatric, Dermatology, VD, Gynaecology, and Obstetrics. He has also achieved a no-man feat in 1999 by clearing M.D Homeopathic Repertory making him one of the very few Homeopathic doctors all across India.

In 2009, Dr. Chaudhari secured his name in the Limca book of record for driving down from the southernmost tip of India, Kanyakumari to the northernmost corner, Leh of the country. He travelled this distance of 3,847 km in 6 days - 5 hours– 25 minutes from 22 May 2009 at 12.30 pm from Kanyakumari and reached Leh on 28 May 2009 at 5.55 pm. He drove Toyota Qualis then and became the first person in the world to achieve this feat. The estimates suggest that he has driven over 4 lakh kilometers by 4-wheelers. As a gesture of celebrating the same and fulfilling his son’s (Ramakrishna) dream, Dr. Chaudhari took up the challenge of driving down to all 4 corners of the country and hence, registering his name in Limca Book of Records once again.

In 1985 he started practicing as consultant in Jalgaon. In 1988 He got admission again in DSHMC Pune for Graded BHMS. In 1989 Passed Graded BHMS and married to Dr. Smita Krishnaraj Shenoy.

Dr. Chaudhari moved to Mumbai in 1990 and started practice at Vajiranaka area of Borivali. In 1994 he pursued M.D Homeopathic Repertory in SonajiraoKshirsagar Homeopathic Medical College in Beed district of Maharashtra.

Dr. Chaudhari achieved a no mean feat in 1999 by clearing M.D Homeopathic Repertory becoming one of the very few Homeopathic doctors all over India.As a means of gratefulness and gratitude towards his Gurus, he sponsored 5 Gold Medals at Maharashtra Institute of Health Sciences in Nashik by the names of his Gurus in the medical science.

