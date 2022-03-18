Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv - mayor
Several missiles have hit an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, destroying its building, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said. The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he said. Similar missiles struck the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine on Sunday.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he said. Separately, Ukraine's military said the plant was struck by cruise missiles launched from the direction of the Black Sea.
The type of the missile was likely Kh-555, the military said, which are launched from heavy strategic bombers. Similar missiles struck the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine on Sunday.
