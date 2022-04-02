Left Menu

Cycling-Transgender cyclist Bridges says she met criteria to compete at British event

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges said she had provided British Cycling and governing body UCI with evidence that she was eligible to compete at Saturday's National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 01:19 IST
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges said she had provided British Cycling and governing body UCI with evidence that she was eligible to compete at Saturday's National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women's event in Derby but British Cycling said on Wednesday they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines.

"No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love," Bridges said in a statement on social media. "I have provided both British Cycling and UCI with medical evidence that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists, including that my testosterone level has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months.

"Despite the public announcement, I still have little clarity around their finding of my ineligibility under their regulations." Bridges added that she had been in contact with both governing bodies for the last six months over the eligibility criteria she needed to meet for Saturday's event.

"We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily's participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment with (the) decision," British Cycling said earlier this week. Bridges began hormone therapy last year to reduce her testosterone levels, having previously set a national junior men's record over 25 miles in 2018.

"I am an athlete and I just want to race competitively again, within the regulations set by British Cycling and UCI after careful consideration of the research around transgender athletes," Bridges said. "I am in contact with British Cycling and UCI requesting clarity around my alleged ineligibility, and I hope that they will reconsider their decision in line with the regulations."

Reuters has contacted UCI for comment.

