Left Menu

Only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks can operate in Ghaziabad during Navratra

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:43 IST
Only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks can operate in Ghaziabad during Navratra
  • Country:
  • India

Only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks will be allowed to operate in Ghaziabad during the nine-day-long Navratra festival, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma had said that selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during the festival.

Later, in an amended letter, Sharma said licensed meat shops can operate in compliance with state government orders.

District Magistrate (DM) R K Singh told PTI that the mayor has amended her order and meat shops in Ghaziabad will remain open as per the guidelines of the government.

Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to operate in covered kiosks. Hygiene-related precautions near the shops will be ensured by the health department of the municipal corporation, he said, adding nobody would be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas.

''I have spoken with Municipal Commissioner Mahendra singh Tanwar regarding the order of Mayor Asha Sharma which she gave in her first letter to the health department in connection with the closure of meat shops from April 2 to 10, in view of the Navratra festival,'' Singh said.

The DM said he was apprised by Tanwar that there was no provision in the municipal act that gave the mayor or the municipal authorities the power to close down legal and licensed meat shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022