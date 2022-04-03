Left Menu

Rains pound Brazil's Rio state and at least 8 die

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 03-04-2022 05:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 05:23 IST
Rains pound Brazil's Rio state and at least 8 die

Heavy rains and landslides have killed at least eight people, with eight more missing, firefighters in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state said Saturday.

Heavy rains across the state began on Thursday night and continued through Saturday morning, with houses and at times entire neighborhoods flooding.

Firefighters confirmed the deaths of five people in the city of Angra dos Reis, about a three-hour drive from Rio de Janeiro city, and three more deaths in the nearby municipalities of Paraty and Mesquita. At least 8 people were still missing.

The landslides brought back grim memories for Rio. Less than two months ago, more than 200 people were killed in landslides in Petropolis, a mountainous region north of Rio. Torrential storms this year also wreaked havoc in Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
4
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022