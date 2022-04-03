Left Menu

High-level meeting on air pollution on Monday, Rai to chair

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:03 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a multi-department high-level meeting on air pollution on Monday to plan a campaign against open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, and dust pollution, officials said on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat around noon and senior officials from the environment department, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, fire services, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, and municipal corporations will be in attendance.

Rai had on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and take action against officials responsible for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site.

He had said the government will plan a campaign against the open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites.

