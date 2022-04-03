Govt land worth Rs 13-crore freed from history-sheeter in MP

Illegal fencing and poles erected by a history-sheeter on state government land were removed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday, officials said. The encroachment on the government land was blocking the adjoining road connecting Gaur Jamtara village with the national highway NH-12A.

''The administration freed the government land over 2.5 acres worth Rs 13 crore on which fencing and poles were put up by Abdul Rajjak against whom various cases are registered including rioting, murder, extortion and carrying illegal arms,'' an official statement said.

