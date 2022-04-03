Equitable development being carried out in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government is carrying out equitable development in the state.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting at Safidon in Jind district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 18 projects worth around Rs 135 crore of the irrigation, electricity, sports, public health and the public works departments.

''All-round development is being done in every sphere of the state without any bias. Homogeneous development of the state is the main objective of the government, and there will be no shortage of funds for this,'' he said, as per an official statement here.

The chief minister said he was constantly striving to ensure a developed and corruption-free Haryana.

''There is no place for corruption in the state, and those who indulge in such activities will not be spared,'' Khattar said.

Referring to the major ongoing projects in Haryana, he said the 85-km-long Kundli-Manesar road has been constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Work on the Delhi-Sonepat-Jalandhar-Amritsar-Katra national highway is in progress, Khattar said, adding that it will considerably reduce travel time.

Later in Karnal, the chief minister said that during the tenure of the present government, several services have been digitised which has helped curtail corruption.

In Karnal, he laid the foundation stone of five development projects at a cost of around Rs 31.50 crore.

He also announced that an indoor stadium for kabaddi would be built at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)