IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs CSK

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal c Uthappa b Mukesh Choudhary 4 Shikhar Dhawan c Ravindra Jadeja b DJ Bravo 33 Bhanuka Rajapaksa run out (Chris Jordan/Dhoni) 9 Liam Livingstone c Rayudu b Ravindra Jadeja 60 Jitesh Sharma c Uthappa b Pretorius 26 Shahrukh Khan c Pretorius b Chris Jordan 6 Odean Smith c DJ Bravo b Chris Jordan 3 Kagiso Rabada not out 12 Rahul Chahar c DJ Bravo b Pretorius 12 Vaibhav Arora not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-13) 14 Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) 180 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 14-2, 109-3, 115-4, 146-5, 151-6, 161-7, 176-8.

Bowler: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-52-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-23-2, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-32-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-34-1, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-30-2, Mooen Ali 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

