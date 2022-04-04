Science News Roundup: Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccination after COVID-19 improves immunity

Also Read: India adds 1,761 Covid cases, lowest single-day rise in nearly two years

(With inputs from agencies.)