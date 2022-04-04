Left Menu

Heatwave grips several MP districts; maximum temperature recorded at 43 degrees Celsius

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Several parts of Madhya Pradesh reeled under a heatwave on Monday, with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius being recorded in five districts as well as Khajuraho and Nowgaon in Chhatarpur, a India Meteorological Department official said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Chhindwara, Rewa, Sidhi, Guna, Rajgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Sagar, Satna, Ratlam, Jabalpur, Gwalior districts as well as Nowgaon in Chhatarpur and this was likely to continue in a few pockets over the next four days as well, P K Saha, senior-most meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, told PTI.

Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Damoh, Khandwa, Khargone districts, besides Khajuraho and Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district sizzled at 43 degree Celsius, he said.

''The maximum temperature of the four major districts, namely Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius, four above normal, 39.5 degrees Celsius, which is two above normal, 41.0 degrees Celsius, which is five above normal and 41.0 degrees Celsius, which is five above normal, respectively,'' he said.

The heatwave is being caused by dry winds blowing into the state from Rajasthan and Gujarat, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

