Left Menu

51 pc women in Hyderabad obese, says Council for Social Development report

This compendium captures 99 indicators at the district level.With 14.0 per cent Kumuram Bheem Asifabad has the lowest percentage of women who are overweight or obese BMI 25.0 kgm2 across Telangana state in 2019-2020.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:13 IST
51 pc women in Hyderabad obese, says Council for Social Development report
  • Country:
  • India

As much as 51 per cent of women in Hyderabad are either overweight or obese with Body Mass Index more than or equal to 25 kg/m2 while it was 30.1 per cent for entire Telangana, a compendium done by Council for Social Development (CSD) for 2019-20 has said.

The compendium, which was published for the Planning Department, Telangana, to strengthen the newly-formed state database, was released by K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Planning), on Monday. This compendium captures 99 indicators at the district level.

''(With) 14.0 per cent Kumuram Bheem Asifabad has the lowest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020. 30.1 per cent 9 for Telangana in 2019-2020. (With) 51.0 per cent, Hyderabad has the highest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020,'' the report said.

Contrary to that, 18.8 per cent women in the state have their BMI below normal levels. With 12.4 per cent, Hyderabad has the lowest percentage of women whose BMI is below normal while with 27.5 per cent Jogulamba Gadwal has the highest percentage, the report said.

With 83.6 per cent, Hyderabad has the highest percentage of women who are literate across Telangana state in 2019-2020 while it was 66.6 per cent for entire Telangana and 45 per cent Jogulamba Gadwal, the lowest in the state.

Wanaparthy recorded 100 per cent of registration of pregnancies for which the mother received a Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card across Telangana in 2019-2020 while it was 96.7 per cent across the state.

Over 60 per cent of births in the state were delivered by caesarean section across Telangana in 2019-2020. Karimnagar has the highest percentage of births delivered by caesarean section with 82.4 per cent while Kumuram Bheem Asifabad registered 27.2 per cent, the lowest in the state.

The compendium provides a comprehensive statistical picture of health and demographic status in Telangana based on two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020) conducted after the formation of the state, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022