UP: Woman found murdered in Agra

The woman was wearing red clothes, a nose pin and rosary made of pearls, police said.On Tuesday morning around 7 am, an unidentified body of an around 25-year-old woman was found on the Barhan road under the limits of the Etmadpur police station in Agra. The body was packed in a plastic sack and it seems that it is about 10 days old, police said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:41 IST
A decomposed body of a woman was found bundled in a plastic sack here on Tuesday, police said.

Police said it seems the woman was murdered around 10 days ago. The victim is yet to be identified. The woman was wearing red clothes, a nose pin and rosary made of pearls, police said.

''On Tuesday morning around 7 am, an unidentified body of an around 25-year-old woman was found on the Barhan road under the limits of the Etmadpur police station in Agra. The body was packed in a plastic sack and it seems that it is about 10 days old,'' police said. Police said they have not found any document disclosing the woman’s identity.

''The unidentified body was sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is on,'' police added.

