Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar withdraws 'VIP' registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 00:11 IST
Haryana CM Khattar withdraws 'VIP' registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced withdrawing ''VIP'' registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy to make them available to the common public.

The chief minister made the announcement during a discussion on the amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules-1993 in a Cabinet meeting held here Tuesday evening, according to an official statement.

He said that from today all ''VIP'' registration numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public. Such numbers will be allotted through e-auction.

''After this announcement, many among the general public who are fond of buying fancy numbers for their vehicles will be able to purchase these VIP numbers currently allotted to 179 state government vehicles...,'' said the statement.

According to the statement, it is estimated that a revenue to the tune of Rs 18 crore will be earned through e-auctioning these 179 ''VIP numbers''.

The Cabinet approved the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules-2022 to put in place a system of preferential registration numbers to non-transport vehicles through e-auction, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomat...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022