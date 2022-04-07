UP council polls: Delhi govt declares 'dry days' in border areas from April 7-9
The Delhi government has asked liquor vends, situated within 100 metres in the national capital from Ghaziabad, to observe dry days for three days from Thursday on account of the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.In an order issued on Thursday, the Delhi government excise department has also asked the vends to observe a dry day on April 12 on account of the counting day.
In an order issued on Thursday, the Delhi government excise department has also asked the vends to observe a dry day on April 12 on account of the counting day. ''... On account of the Biennial Election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, 2022, dry day has been declared from 4:00 PM of 7 April, 2022, to 9 April, 2022 till the end of poll, and 12.04.2022 (full day) on account of counting day,'' the Delhi government excise department said. ''All the licensees of the department whose retail vends/ premises are situated within 100 metres in Delhi from Ghaziabad observe Dry Days on dates as mentioned above,'' the order stated.
The biennial election for 36 seats of the UP Legislative Council will be held on April 9 The 36 seats are spread across 35 local authorities' constituencies, where polls were earlier planned on two different dates, but they will be conducted together on April 9 now.
The counting of votes will be taken up on April 12.
The voters in these elections are the village heads, members and chairmen of block development councils and Zila panchayats and corporators of urban civic bodies besides MLAs and MPs.
