Left Menu

Foundation stone laid for development of Ranchi tribal worship place

There is a need to strike a balance between nature and development, the chief minister said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:14 IST
Foundation stone laid for development of Ranchi tribal worship place
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the beautification project of 'Kendriya Sarna Sthal' (central tribal worship place) at Siram Toli in the heart of Ranchi in a bid to preserve tribal culture and tradition.

At an estimated cost of Rs 4.98 crore, the Sarna Sthal where tribal religious practices are held for a long time will see development of various facilities, including construction of the state’s first traditional art and culture building, on around 42 decimal areas.

Soren said that tribal communities are worshipers of nature but development is also required. ''There is a need to strike a balance between nature and development,” the chief minister said. Soren said that his government has taken a resolution to preserve all Sarna sites in Jharkhand so that coming generations could be aware of their historical importance.

He asked the people of the state to inform the administration if any site of tribal importance needs to be developed and protected. “The government will definitely make a move in that direction,” Soren said.

The chief minister had announced renovation and conservation of 'Kendriya Sarna Sthal' at Siram Toli on the occasion of Sarhul, one of the key tribal festivals, on April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022