Foundation stone laid for development of Ranchi tribal worship place

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the beautification project of 'Kendriya Sarna Sthal' (central tribal worship place) at Siram Toli in the heart of Ranchi in a bid to preserve tribal culture and tradition.

At an estimated cost of Rs 4.98 crore, the Sarna Sthal where tribal religious practices are held for a long time will see development of various facilities, including construction of the state’s first traditional art and culture building, on around 42 decimal areas.

Soren said that tribal communities are worshipers of nature but development is also required. ''There is a need to strike a balance between nature and development,” the chief minister said. Soren said that his government has taken a resolution to preserve all Sarna sites in Jharkhand so that coming generations could be aware of their historical importance.

He asked the people of the state to inform the administration if any site of tribal importance needs to be developed and protected. “The government will definitely make a move in that direction,” Soren said.

The chief minister had announced renovation and conservation of 'Kendriya Sarna Sthal' at Siram Toli on the occasion of Sarhul, one of the key tribal festivals, on April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)