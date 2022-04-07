Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Laddakh's Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Kargil in Laddakh on Thursday evening at 5.12 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake, with a depth of 35 km, struck 82 km North-West of Kargil.

NCS informed about the incident through a tweet. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 07-04-2022, 17:12:20 IST, Lat:35.13 & Long: 75.56, Depth: 35 Km, Location: 82km NW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," tweeted NCS.

No loss of property has been recorded as of now. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)