Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Laddakh's Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Kargil in Laddakh on Thursday evening at 5.12 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | Kargil (Laddakh) | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:19 IST
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Laddakh's Kargil
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Kargil in Laddakh on Thursday evening at 5.12 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake, with a depth of 35 km, struck 82 km North-West of Kargil.

NCS informed about the incident through a tweet. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 07-04-2022, 17:12:20 IST, Lat:35.13 & Long: 75.56, Depth: 35 Km, Location: 82km NW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," tweeted NCS.

No loss of property has been recorded as of now. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022