Cheetah found dead in Jalpaiguri

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 08-04-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 10:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A cheetah was found dead in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday morning, officials said.

It is suspected that the cheetah was hit by a vehicle, they said.

Morning walkers first spotted the carcass on a road near Totapara tea garden.

The carcass has a deep wound on its head, indicating that it was hit by a vehicle, forest officials said.

The carcass is being sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, they said.

