SAWS warns of rainy and cold conditions

Localised flooding is likely to affect the agricultural sector, infrastructure and settlements over the North-West, the northern parts of the Free State and Gauteng on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of rainy and cold conditions, associated with localised flooding in some parts of the county this weekend.

"The SAWS strongly urges the public to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams, especially in cases where the water is more than ankle-deep. SAWS also recommends moving to higher ground if rising floodwaters threaten one's safety," a statement released on Thursday said.

It will also include the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Mpumalanga Highveld on Saturday.

"Localised disruptions to beachfront activities as well as incidents of damage to coastal infrastructure may also occur along the coastal region between Port Alfred and Sodwana Bay," SAWS said.

Rainy and cold conditions are expected throughout the weekend over the central and south-eastern parts of the country.

The provinces expected to be particularly affected include the eastern parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape, Free State, North-West, Gauteng as well as KwaZulu-Natal and the Highveld region of Mpumalanga.

"A general clearing of rainy conditions can be expected on Sunday over the Northern Cape, the western parts of both the North-West and Free State, as well as the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

"Notwithstanding the abovementioned clearing trend from the west, occurrences of localised flooding are expected to persist on Sunday over the eastern parts of North-West, Free State and the Eastern Cape.

"This wet spell will be accompanied by cold to very cold conditions over the southern and south-eastern interior of the country on Friday, spreading to the central and eastern interior by Saturday," said the weather service.

Moreover, light snowfalls can be expected over the eastern and southern parts of Lesotho and the surrounding Drakensberg mountains on Saturday evening as well as overnight Sunday night.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

