Left Menu

Computerised draw of CIDCO's housing scheme inaugurated in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated the computerised draw of the City and Industrial Development Corporations CIDCO housing scheme.Speaking on the occasion, the state urban development minister said the investments by the applicants by buying houses in Navi Mumbai will earn them great benefits due to various ambitious projects such as CIDCOs Navi Mumbai International Airport.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:47 IST
Computerised draw of CIDCO's housing scheme inaugurated in Navi Mumbai
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated the computerised draw of the City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) housing scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the state urban development minister said the investments by the applicants by buying houses in Navi Mumbai will earn them great benefits due to various ambitious projects such as CIDCO's Navi Mumbai International Airport. CIDCO's vice-chairman and managing director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee briefed about the various features of the housing scheme and said that it is a step towards fulfilling the corporation's mission of providing affordable housing.

To supervise the computerised draw process, a committee was appointed under the observation of former Lokayukta Suresh Kumar. CIDCO launched the housing scheme in January under the guidance of the state government. Initially, 5,730 houses (tenements) were made available in the Taloja node. After this, a total of 6,508 flats were made available by adding some tenements from Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Taloja nodes so that more citizens could benefit from the scheme.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022