Over 50 shanties burned down in fire in Gurugram

A massive fire broke out in Sector 74 slums on Friday burning down around 50 shanties to ashes, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far due to the blaze, they said. Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire, which was brought under control in around two hours, they said. The cause behind fire is not ascertained yet. According to fire officials, a lot of junk was collected near the slums which help fire spread rapidly.

The fire was so big its smoke was visible from quite a distance away, they said.

