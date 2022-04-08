Left Menu

J-K L-G Sinha inaugurates several projects in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday laid the foundation stone for various smart city projects in Srinagar.

The L-G said the new projects, once completed, will strengthen urban infrastructure, improve city services, public aesthetics and ease of living, and provide a clean and sustainable environment.

The Srinagar smart city project has been structured with a clear focus on improved urban governance and on unlocking latent creativity and vitality, Sinha said.

''We are taking effective steps to accelerate the mission for inclusive and sustainable growth in the cities,'' he added.

The L-G issued explicit directions to officials concerned to ensure completion of the projects within stipulated timelines.

The projects include the construction of the Traditional Souq Market and Craft Centre at Batamaloo at an estimated cost of Rs 31.22 crores, improvement and upgrading of the Batamaloo-Qamarwari Road at a cost of Rs 14.61 crores and the Batamaloo-Mominabad Road at a cost of Rs 10.24 crores, besides the Rs 25.46-crore worth Gole Market-Karan Nagar Road redevelopment project.

An official spokesperson said the Traditional Souq Market and Craft Centre at Batamaloo will include a retail facility for handicrafts, dry fruits, spices and other special items of the Kashmir valley, besides a dedicated plaza for cultural activities, exhibitions, and a separate organised vending zone.

The Batamaloo-Qamarwari Road and the Batamaloo-Mominabad Road will feature citizen-centric development works, he said.

The Gole Market-Karan Nagar Road redevelopment project will include several features like a central public plaza for social activities, multi-utility zone and on-street parking bays, the official added.

Later on, the L-G flagged off 107 door-to-door segregated waste collection vehicles.

He also dedicated new fire tenders and other specialised firefighting equipment to the people.

