Indore: Kin decides to donate organs of brain-dead astrologer

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:14 IST
The kin of a brain dead septuagenarian astrologer in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday decided to donate his organs, official said.

Astrologer Sampatraj Kocheta (74) was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Thursday after he suffered brain haemorrhage and he died on Saturday morning, officials associated with the organ donation process said.

''The Kocheta family agreed to donate his liver, eyes and skin. The liver will be transplanted in a 58-year-old woman, while the eyes and skin are going to be transplanted in four other people,'' an official said.

In the last seven years, organs like heart, liver, kidney, eyes and skin of 43 brain dead patients have been donated, with beneficiaries spread out in the state as well as Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana, officials here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

