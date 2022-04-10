Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit near Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:13 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit near Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday afternoon. National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at 4.13 pm.

The earthquake was 10 km in depth, according to the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 16:13:26 IST, Lat: 7.24 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS said in a tweet.

This is the second earthquake in a row in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale, hit 70 km northeast of Campbell Bay at 7.02 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted this morning. Earlier on April 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:07 pm on Wednesday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 06-04-2022, 18:07:19 IST, Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 63km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS had tweeted.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022