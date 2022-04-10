Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit near Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday afternoon. National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at 4.13 pm.

The earthquake was 10 km in depth, according to the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 16:13:26 IST, Lat: 7.24 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS said in a tweet.

This is the second earthquake in a row in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale, hit 70 km northeast of Campbell Bay at 7.02 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted this morning. Earlier on April 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:07 pm on Wednesday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 06-04-2022, 18:07:19 IST, Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 63km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS had tweeted.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

