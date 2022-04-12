Left Menu

Jammu records season's hottest night; day temperature drops slightly

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:06 IST
Jammu records season's hottest night; day temperature drops slightly
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu city recorded the season’s hottest night, while the day temperature marked a slight dip on Tuesday to settle at 38.9 degrees Celsius, an official of the meteorological department said.

From 22.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, the minimum temperature in the city jumped to 26.6 degrees which is 7.4 notches above normal, during this part of the season, the official here said.

The maximum temperature, however, dropped slightly to settle at 38.9 degrees Celsius against season’s high of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a sudden rise in the mercury, attributed by weatherman to 80 per cent deficient rainfall in the month of March.

The MeT department has predicted an appreciable drop in the mercury owing to a weather system which is developing over the Union Territory.

“A feeble western disturbance is most likely to cause light to moderate rain or snow (over higher reaches) during April 12-14. This will bring down the day temperature by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius,” the MeT official said.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a high of 25.7 degrees Celsius (5.6 degrees above average) and a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius (3.6 notches above normal) against the previous days maximum of 28.9 degrees and minimum of 11.2 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, recorded a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022