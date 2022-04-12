Left Menu

Marginal drop in maximum temperatures in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:23 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

There was a marginal drop in day temperatures in most parts in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday but hot weather conditions prevailed, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department's weather report said here.

Among other places in the state, Hisar recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 39.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 38.9 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 40.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 40.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 39,5 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 37.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 40 degrees Celsius, Patiala 39.1 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 39.9 degrees Celsius.

