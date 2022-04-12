Metro helped passengers cumulatively save 269 million hrs of travel time in 2021: DMRC

Passengers cumulatively saved a ''mammoth 269 million hours of travel time'' in 2021 by using Delhi Metro services, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

As per a study conducted by The Energy Research institute (TERI), the annual time saved by passengers would ''more than double to 572.5 million hours in 2031'', the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

''In the year 2021, the Delhi Metro services helped its passengers cumulatively save a mammoth 269 million hours of travel time thus significantly helping them in reaching their destinations on time,'' it said.

In addition, the DMRC helped ''remove over five lakh vehicles from the streets of the national capital daily in 2021. This figure has also increased from about 4.74 lakhs in 2019'', the statement said.

Delhi Metro has been one of the ''most responsible organisations when it comes to its care for the environment''. It is also a pioneer in solar power generation with a present capacity of about 37 MW, the DMRC said, adding, it remains the ''first rail-based organisation'' in the world to claim carbon credits for its regenerative braking and modal shift initiatives.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly of 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

