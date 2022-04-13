Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Papua New Guinea -EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 08:46 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Papua New Guinea region of New Britain on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake hit at a depth of 140 km (87 miles), the agency added.
